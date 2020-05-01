Man faces arson charge after Helena fire

HELENA, Ark.- A man is facing an arson charge after a house fire in Helena.

Helena-West Helena Police say a home on the 600 block of Beech Street caught fire April 29.

A witness told police Jerry Lee Gibson, 41, was seen entering the home and leaving shortly after the home caught fire.

Police say Gibson was at the home when he was arrested.

Authorities say while the Helena-West Helena Fire Department was fighting the fire on the first home, a neighboring home also caught fire.

Officials say both homes had significant property damage.

Gibson is being held at the Phillips County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Gibson appeared in the Phillips County Circuit Court on Thursday and is scheduled to appear in court again on June 22.