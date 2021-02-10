Man has standoff with deputies in Izard County after shooting at woman

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. – The Izard County Sheriff’s Office investigating after a woman was shot at as she pulled into her grandmother’s driveway on Tuesday night.

It happened at 9 p.m. on Brownhill Road near Calico Rock. The vehicle the victim was driving was reportedly struck in the windshield by a bullet.

After officers arrived several rounds were fired from inside the residence. Officers though did not return fire with concern over the woman who lived at the home.

After a 4-hour standoff, deputies were able to take a male suspect in custody without using force.

The suspect was identified as 59-year-old Noel Gene Loosey of Calico Rock.

Loosey is currently being held at the Izard County Jail on parole violation charges.

He is now facing charges of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as being a habitual offender.