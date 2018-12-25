Man Hopes to Re-Open Heber Springs Bowling Alley

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – When lake season is over, things to do in Heber Springs can become limited.

One man wants to change that, but he says criminals are making it harder than it needs to be.

Under a car and behind some tools, Tom Fleming keeps things running.

He owns a transmission shop on Highway 25 in Heber Springs.

While it keeps him busy, there’s a side gig that also doesn’t give him much time to spare.

“The only thing left in this town is a bowling alley,” Fleming says.

He’s in the middle of renovating Heber Lanes. The town’s lone bowling alley closed this past summer.

And, there’s more than old dusty pins that stand in Fleming’s way.

Fleming says air units were stolen from the renovation site, a loss valued at nearly $8,000.

“It’s a major setback,” Fleming says.

Bringing the bowling alley back adds an attraction to a lake town that some say dries up during the winter months.

The downtown movie theater opens for one showing a night, and Fleming says a skating rink closed years ago.

“It can’t be just a retirement town,” Fleming says.

“You got to have something for the kids to do.”

The father of five adds that even though thieves are trying to throw a wrench in his plans, his work continues until another open sign lights up in Heber.

“It’s going to happen,” Fleming says.

There’s no set date on when the bowling alley will re-open but it will have a different name and possibly added amenities down the road.