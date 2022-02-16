MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man jumped to his death during a police chase on I-40 in West Memphis, Arkansas Wednesday morning.

According to West Memphis Police, officers found multiple individuals in a stolen vehicle at 906 Ingram Boulevard around 2 a.m. The suspects drove off before the officers could make contact.

Police say this led officers to pursue the vehicle onto eastbound I-40, where it struck the concrete divider wall.

After the crash, police say the driver got out of the disabled vehicle, jumped over the divider and ran into westbound traffic. While the suspect continued to run from police, he jumped over the north-facing concrete wall and fell to the ground below.

He did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the remaining two occupants were taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

West Memphis Police said the case has been turned over to Arkansas State Police for further investigation.