Man killed in Texarkana shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark.- A man is dead after a shooting in Texarkana Monday night.

It happened at the Park Ridge Apartments on the 600 block of Price Lane.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police, officers found Courland Luckey, 40, inside an apartment. Officers say Luckey had been shot multiple times. Police say Luckey received first aid but later died from his injuries at the scene of the shooting.

According to police, the initial investigation revealed Luckey parked his vehicle away from the apartment complex and walked to the apartment.

Police say Luckey forced his way inside the apartment and began physically assaulting his estranged wife and a 48-year-old man with a bladed weapon.

According to police, Luckey’s estranged wife found a gun and shot Luckey multiple times.

The 48-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for severe injuries sustained prior to the shooting.

Police say two children who were inside the apartment at the time were not harmed.

According to police, the prosecutor’s office will decide after the investigation if any charges will be filed.