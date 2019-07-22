Man shot in eye dies in Dallas County, officials say

Update:

DALLAS COUNTY, Ark. – A local man is facing a charge of first degree murder in the shooting death of his son last week.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says Randy Mooney was ordered held on $500,000 bond, which he later posted and was released.

Deputies say Jonathan Mooney, 28, died at the scene in the Thursday night incident.

Original story:

DALLAS COUNTY, Ark. – A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot to death by his father.

That’s according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Fordyce.

The incident happened Thursday night but preliminary details were not released until Monday morning.

The victim’s name is not yet being released. Deputies say he was shot in the eye.

There’s also no word yet on any charges being filed in this homicide.