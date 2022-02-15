TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police have released the name of a man who was struck and killed by a train Monday afternoon in Texarkana.

Texarkana, Arkansas police say 80-year-old Willie James Ross was killed when a Union Pacific train struck him after he started walking in the middle of the tracks. It happened around 2:47 p.m. at the train crossing at Seibert St. and Ferguson St.

The Union Pacific conductor sounded the train horn numerous times and activated their emergency stopping system, but Ross was ultimately struck by the train.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.