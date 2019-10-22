Man, teen arrested after Baxter Co. pursuit

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – Two arrests have been made after the investigation of a home break-in led to a law enforcement pursuit.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says one adult and one juvenile were taken into custody Monday on a string of charges.

The adult is identified as Jayson N. George-Santoro, 19. Deputies say the juvenile is a 16-year-old boy.

They were arrested shortly after deputies were called to a home on Water Plant Road in rural Mountain Home. The homeowner had reported his house had been broken into and numerous items stolen. He said the stolen property included a Marlin 30-30 rifle, 12 knives, a small safe, personal papers, prescription medication, and $3,500 in cash. Also reported stolen was a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The victim told deputies he had left for work around 4 a.m. and returned about 9:45 a.m. to discover that his juvenile son was missing, along with some of the juvenile’s personal belongings, and that he believed his son was responsible for the thefts.

On Monday afternoon, the BCSO received reports that the juvenile suspect and an adult male were in the stolen vehicle near the Izard County/Baxter County line on back roads near Iuka. A deputy encountered the stolen vehicle on State Highway 5 South in Baxter County near the Izard County line. When the deputy tried to pull the truck over, the driver kept going until the truck went off the road and crashed near Wild Fern Lane. The driver and a passenger then ran from the scene.

The teen was caught right away but George-Santoro had to be tracked down in a wooded area by a canine tracking team from the Arkansas Department of Corrections – North Central Unit.

During a search of the vehicle, the BCSO said deputies found some of the stolen property, including some cash, the missing knives, and marijuana. The safe and firearm that had been stolen were not in the vehicle. The suspects told deputies those items had been dropped off at a home in Salesville, and deputies recovered them there. The safe had been broken into and destroyed.

George-Santoro is being held on $20,000 bond on these charges: Breaking or Entering, Theft of Property (2 counts), Fleeing by Vehicle, Tampering with Evidence, Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Fleeing on Foot, and Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons.

The BCSO says the Arkansas State Police investigated the truck crash and have charged George-Santoro with Driving While Intoxicated and other traffic offenses.

The teen faces the same criminal charges, with the exception of the firearms charge, and has been turned over to Baxter County Juvenile Services.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Fox 16 News App from the App Store or Google Play.