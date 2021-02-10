Many Northeastern and Central Arkansas schools switch to virtual learning and AMI days as winter weather hits

ARKANSAS – Many in the Northeastern and Central portions of Arkansas waking up to phone alerts Wednesday morning giving notice of school closings, with the vast majority switching to virtual learning or AMI days, due to winter weather moving into the state.

The current forecast calls for below freezing temperatures and precipitation to move into Thursday as a winter storm warning goes into effect.

Among those schools are:

• ASU-Newport

• Batesville School District

• Beebe School District

• Cedar Ridge School District

• Clinton Public Schools

• Community School-Heber Springs

• East End School District

• Guy-Perkins School District

• Harding Academy

• Harrison School District

• Heber Springs School District

• Lyon College

• McCrory School District

• Midland School District

• Mountain View School District

• Newport School District

• Pangburn School District

• Riverview School District

• Searcy Public School District

• Shiloh Christian School District

• Sunshine School-Searcy

• The Community School-Batesville

• White Co. Central School District

• White Co. Library System