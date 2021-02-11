Mauricio Torres granted third trial for six-year-old son’s death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mauricio Torres will head to trial for the third time after the Arkansas Supreme Court granted a writ that will allow Torres to seek an appeal of his guilty conviction.

Torres was convicted of capital murder and first-degree battery in the death of 6-year-old Isaiah Torres. Torres appealed this conviction and the Arkansas Supreme Court reversed the decision.

The State retried Torres and on March 5, 2020, a Benton County jury again found Torres guilty on both charges.

During the penalty phase of the trial, a witness lunged toward Torres in an apparent effort to assault him or his attorneys. Torres’ counsel moved for “a mistrial of this sentencing phase” and “of the sentencing proceeding.”

The circuit court ultimately declared a mistrial to both the guilt and penalty phases of the trial.