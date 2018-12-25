Meet the Grinch, Small Town Transforms into Whoville Video

RUSSELL, Ark. - Dr. Seuss's story 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' has been stealing hearts of people everywhere for decades.

As many enthusiasts of the popular book and film know there is a fictional town called Whoville.

Well, the town of Russell has created a make-believe version for folks from all over to enjoy.

"Whoville right here in the small town of Russell," says Renee Cordell, a community member. "We never expected it to get this big."

From candy canes to crazy hair the small farming town overnight turned into Whoville.

"It actually started as a family project," explains Cordell. "They were just going to do one display to give a little Christmas spirit and we all decided to meet and do the entire Whoville village."

The town of no more than 300 people hosted a lunch to launch the project that helped raise more than $1,200. The mayor says she feels blessed.

"It's just fellowship," says Mayor Renee Garr. "We know each other better, love each other, and depend on each other. Its just been great."

The small make-believe town has more than 35 house displays and 5,000 lights throughout the village. The town hopes to purchase floodlights or a power generator with the money for the town.

The mayor says the project has not only brought the town closer together, but has created a new tradition.

The Whoville display will run until January 1.