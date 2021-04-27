Missing Fulton Co. Man found dead, suspect in custody

SALEM, Ark. – A missing person case in Fulton County is now being investigated as a homicide.

Davidlee Allen Kane Stansbury, 19, was reported missing after he left his home with a friend at 4 a.m. on Friday but was not heard from again through the day.

That same night as investigators began to look into his disappearance, they received information that 19-year-old Jacoby Auston Goehler had possibly killed Stansbury.

A warrant was issued for Goehler on Saturday and he was taken into custody.

According to investigators, Stansbury’s body was found in thick woods late Monday afternoon. Authorities determined Stansbury had been shot.

Stansbury’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.

Goehler is now facing a first-degree murder charge.