More than 500,000 attend Arkansas State Fair, smashing gate records

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Organizers from the Arkansas State Fair announced Monday that this year’s event set its attendance record with more than 500,000 fairgoers.

According to organizers, the fair finished its 10-day run with an attendance of 539,358.

Fair interim general manager Anne Marie Doramus noted that nearly 46,000 people attended Sunday, pushing 2021 into the top spot in the fair’s 81-year-history.

Doramus credits this year’s success to great weather, a new marketing plan and the people’s want to get back to normalcy after dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“When you have weather like we did, paired with people wanting to get out and back to a sense of normalcy after a long pandemic, it was a great recipe for success,” she said. “Arkansans enjoy the tradition of the State Fair, and a new marketing campaign heled us reach and attract our record numbers.”

This year’s numbers surpassed the 2015 attendance record of more than 470,000 patrons by more than 67,000 people.

Doramus also pointed out that the attendance numbers were not the only achievement. She noted that more than $130,000 was raised for youth 4-H and FFA scholarships, making it the largest auction in the past decade.