Motorhome fire kills Benton Co. man

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA) - A local man has died after his motorhome caught fire.

It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 403 Rooster Street.

The victim has been identified as Ronnie Spence, 41, according to Decatur Police Chief Joe Savage.

Police say the smoke and flames kept the first officer from getting into the vehicle. When more officers arrived, people were trying to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher and water hoses.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The investigation is being conducted by the Decatur Police Department and the Benton County Fire Marshal.