Mountain Home woman arrested in Baxter Co. for warrants and drug offenses

MIDWAY, Ark. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mountain Home woman on Thursday evening for outstanding arrest warrants and drug offenses.

A deputy was patroling in the Midway area when he spotted a car sitting in the dark of a car wash.

According to investigators a woman was inside the vehicle and initially did not provide her name to the deputy, but it was discovered that she was 38-year-old Jennifer Lorene McCord who had outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court.

According to the deputy, he was placing McCord under arrest when she informed him that she had methamphetamine and a meth pipe in her jacket pocket. Both items were retrieved and taken into evidence.

McCord is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of failure to appear in court.

She had a bond set for $5,000 on the felony drug charges and $655 for the misdemeanor warrants.

She will appear in court on February 18.