Moving companies slammed as flooding threatens Arkansas

WHITE HALL, Ark.- As water levels continue to threaten homes in several areas, moving companies are being slammed with work.

JR Brown Incorporated Moving out of White Hall says they’ve been extremely busy in the past week because of flooding.

One crew was helping a family in Pulaski County.

Workers say they’ve moved about a dozen families out of the Island Harbor Estates, Jefferson County, Pine Bluff and across central Arkansas.

“It’s been pretty crazy,” says Fisher Woolems with JR Brown Inc. Moving. “It’s the first time I’ve ever been in a situation like there, where we’ve had several trucks going at one time in one area running five or six jobs in the neighborhood. Just trying to get everybody out.”

The company helped seven families Wednesday and says the list keeps growing as water levels rise.