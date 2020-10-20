Multiple agencies investigate separate homicides in Sharp County

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. – The Sharp County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas State Police, Cherokee Village Police, and the Highland Police Department are currently investigating two homicides that happened in the Cherokee Village area over the weekend.

During the investigation, police arrested 24-year-old Charles Stovall. According to authorities, Stovall confessed to the homicides during an interview with police.

Stovall also confessed to injuring a third victim.

The bodies of the two people killed have been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The third victim is at an area hospital being treated for injuries sustained during the attack,

Stovall was transported to the Sharp County Jail where he is being held waiting to filing of formal charges.