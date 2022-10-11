CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Crawford County Emergency Management says five bulldozers are being used to help fight the blaze.

State and federal forestry divisions are also on the scene to assist. The forestry division has called in a second plane to help suppress the fire.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple agencies fight a large fire in the Chastain Road and Graphic Road area near Mulberry on October 11.

According to Crawford County Emergency Manager Veronica Robins, the Mulberry Fire Department called in additional agencies to help with the quickly spreading blaze.

Robins says Mountainburg Fire Department, Kibler Fire Department, and the Arkansas Forestry Service are all assisting.

About 15 acres are on fire. Crawford County officials are helping monitor the blaze.

No structures have been impacted by the flames, according to Robins.

Robins said the Forestry Service has called for a water-carrying spotter plane to make a drop on the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.