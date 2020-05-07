Murphy USA, Murphy Oil great partners, governor says as company announces move

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – The Murphy companies in El Dorado have been “amazing partners” with Arkansas, and that will not change as Murphy Oil moves its operation to Houston, Governor Asa Hutchinson said after learning the news on Wednesday (May 6).

Murphy USA, which employs 600 people and operates gas stations across the United States, will remain in El Dorado.

“Both Murphy Oil and Murphy USA have been amazing partners for Arkansas through many decades, and I’m confident they will continue to be a key part of our economic future, even though we are saddened by the news today that Murphy Oil will be moving 82 jobs to Houston as a result of this change,” Governor Hutchinson said. “We are very pleased with the continued presence of Murphy USA, which has 600 employees and its headquarters in El Dorado, and that they have a continued commitment to the El Dorado Promise. We know that we will continue to work with both companies in the future.”