FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — January 11 is recognized as National Arkansas Day. The day celebrates Arkansas as the 25th state to join the Union.

Here are five companies that got their start in the Natural State.

Sam Walton opened the first Walmart in 1962 in Rogers as “Wal-Mart Discount City” after the success of the “Walton’s 5 & 10” that opened in Bentonville in the 1950s. Walton’s stores had innovations such as centrally-located cash registers, allowing customers to purchase items all at once, replacing the method of having registers throughout the store.

After opening the first store, the company has grown to over 11,500 stores in 28 countries with over 260 million weekly shoppers.

Department store chain Dillard’s was founded in Nashville, Ark. in 1938 by William T. Dillard. The first store was opened later that year and was called “T. J. Dillard’s.” Dillard opened the store using $8,000 in startup capital he got from his father, Forbes says.

In the 1950s, Dillard’s began expanding and acquiring smaller department stores, a period that would last over 40 years, according to the Encylopedia of Arkansas. Stores such as Leonard’s Department Stores, J.B. Ivey’s, Diamond’s and Higbee’s were all acquired by Dillard’s.

As of 2020, Dillard’s has over 280 stores in 29 states with net sales of over $6 billion.

Grocery store chain Harps Food Stores first opened in Springdale in 1930 by Harvard and Floy Harp. The Harps started the store with $500 that Harvard saved while working in the citrus industry in California.

A second store was opened in Springdale in 1964. Newsweek Magazine ranked Harps Food Stores as the 3rd best supermarket retailer in the nation based on their consumer poll in 2022.

As of 2023, Harps Food Stores has over 100 locations spanning five states, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Kansas and Missouri.

Tyson Foods got its start in the 1930s. “In 1931, John W. Tyson moved his family to Springdale, Arkansas, in search of new opportunities. He finds them, thousands of them, all feathered and squawking,” Tyson’s website describes the beginnings of the company.

Tyson started as a family delivering hay, fruit and chickens to local farmers. Later they grew to delivering chickens to larger cities, including St. Louis and Kansas City.

Tyson turned into one of the largest meat-processing companies in world, with millions of customers in the U.S. and over 80 countries worldwide, according to CALS. Forbes lists Tyson as one of the largest companies in the United States.

Frozen yogurt giant TCBY (or The Country’s Best Yogurt) was first opened in Little Rock in 1981 by Frank Hickingbotham, a former junior high school principal and insurance salesman.

Before opening the store, Hickinbotham first tried frozen yogurt at a Neiman Marcus store in Dallas. After trying it, he shouted, “This can’t be yogurt!” The exclamation became the name for the first shop but was later changed to TCBY.

Stores later opened in Conway and North Little Rock not long after the first shop opened. At its peak, TCBY had over 3,000 stores in the U.S. in 1999. The number of stores still open as of 2022 is around 350 nationwide.

Other companies that started in the Natural State include J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Mountain Valley Spring Water, Petit Jean Meats, Yarnell’s Ice Cream and Arvest Bank.