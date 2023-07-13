STAMPS, Ark. – The National Weather Service confirmed there was a tornado during Wednesday’s storms in Lafayette County.

NWS officials confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down near Stamps in Lafayette County early Wednesday morning.

Officials said the tornado started one mile south-southeast of Stamps at 3:43 a.m. and ended three miles south of Stamps at 3:53 a.m.

Officials with the NWS said the length of the tornado’s path was roughly 2.8 miles long and 350 yards wide.

The Enhanced Fujita scale classifies an EF1 as having winds from 86 miles per hour to 110 miles per hour.

This tornado brings the total tornado count in Arkansas to 29 for 2023.