Neglected park in Bryant could get green light for renovations

BRYANT, Ark. - Bishop Park in Bryant has established itself as the flagship recreation area in town.

Other parks have since lost their luster.

But, there's a chance Ashley and Alcoa Parks could be brought out of the bullpen.

City officials within the Parks and Recreation Department are building a plan to revitalize Ashley and Alcoa, which have been neglected since Bishop debuted about 10 years ago.

Bent utility poles, overgrown grass, and a condemned concession stand all still sit as eyesores at Ashley Park.

"We're constantly growing. We're constantly progressing," Keith Cox says.

Cox is the Assistant Director with Bryant Parks and Rec.

He says, for example, Ashley Park has a lot of potentials. He sees it as an alternative option for local teams when Bishop Park is booked full with tournaments or as a backup plan when flooding overruns Bishop Park like it did this past weekend.

This past weekend, an economy-boosting tournament had to be moved out of town.

"Had we had really good, quality fields at Ashley, we may not have lost that event completely," Cox says.

Ball tournaments have tripled in Bryant, according to Cox.

Supporters of this renovation hope the city council will approve the money to make repairs, which could cost in the neighborhood of $2-3 million, according to Cox.

The Parks and Rec Department plans to introduce a plan to the city council at next Tuesday's meeting.