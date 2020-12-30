New Fire Chief announced for West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – There’s a new Fire Chief for the West Memphis Fire Department.
West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon announced on Wednesday that he is appointing Battalion Chief Berry Ealy into the permanent position as Fire Chief.
Fire Chief Ealy will begin his new role on Monday, January 4.
LATEST POSTS:
- ‘We saw it all on Zoom’: Family calls 911 as teacher robbed during remote lesson
- Lonoke police investigating robbery
- Arkansas Storm Team Wed PM Weather Update: Flood Watch Parts of Arkansas. Some Ice Potential North
- Walmart responds to Missouri senator, says tweet mistakenly sent
- Myles Mason Enters Transfer Portal