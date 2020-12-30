New Fire Chief announced for West Memphis

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – There’s a new Fire Chief for the West Memphis Fire Department.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon announced on Wednesday that he is appointing Battalion Chief Berry Ealy into the permanent position as Fire Chief.

Fire Chief Ealy will begin his new role on Monday, January 4.

