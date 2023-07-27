LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers in Arkansas will soon have more time to get change their temporary tags to permanent ones.

A new state law that goes into effect August 1st will make temporary tags valid for 60 days instead of 30.

In February of 2022, KARK 4 News learned there were 29,400 cars on the roads in Arkansas with expired tags. That’s more than $25 million in unpaid sales tax, according to the Department of Finance and Administration.

Scott Hardin, Department of Finance and Administration spokesperson, said he hopes this new law will cut down on expired temp tags on Arkansas roadways by giving more people time to pay register their vehicle and pay the sales tax on it.

“There are about 32,000 vehicles purchased over the last year that are continuing to drive Arkansas’ roads on expired tags,” Hardin said. “We would love to see the number of expired temp tags reduced. Drivers of these vehicles are gambling every time they get behind the wheel. They could face tickets from law enforcement and will also owe a 10% penalty on sales tax due. It is easier and safer to remain compliant and drive lawfully.”

Hardin said the extension applies to passenger vehicles, motorcycles and commercial trucks.