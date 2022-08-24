ALMA, Ark. – Millions have seen the cell phone video of a man being punched and kneed 21 times during an arrest in Arkansas, and now surveillance footage shows what led up to the violent incident.

Shortly before that arrest in the Crawford County town of Mulberry, security cameras in nearby Alma captured parts of a convenience store clerk’s interaction with 27-year-old Randal Worcester on Sunday.

A police report shows the clerk wasn’t comfortable with Worcester loitering in the front of the store and told him to leave. The clerk alleges Worcester spit on her and threatened to cut her face off. Shortly after, the South Carolina man could be seen riding away on his bicycle.

Worcester then headed east to Mulberry, to the Kountry Xpress store just off of Interstate 40. That was where he was approached by three law enforcement officers, Deputy Levi White and Deputy Zack King with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Threll Riddle with the Mulberry Police Department.

Authorities confirm a police dashcam captured the moment leading up to the arrest, but the Crawford County prosecuting attorney has not yet authorized its release.

The next video was of the arrest and was captured on cell phone. In it, Worcester can be seen being punched and kneed in the first six seconds of the 33-second video.

White appears to punch Worcester 12 times before rubbing his face onto the parking lot and smashing his head into the cement. It appears King kneed Worcester eight times before kicking him once.

From the only publicly available perspective, it appears Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle does not throw a punch or kick but lays across Worcester at times.

All three officers have had extensive training in law enforcement, with two of them having had training in “use of force” within the last year.

King, who has been on the job since 2018, completed a one-hour state course ranging in conversation from Michael Brown, Eric Garner and Tamir Rice two weeks before the arrest in Mulberry. Riddle, who has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years, went through similar training in January of this year.

Worcester was released on bond from the Crawford County Detention Center Monday. White, King and Riddle have all been suspended as the investigation into the arrest continues.