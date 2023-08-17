BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former daycare worker from Centerton arrested in June for multiple sexual assault and child porn charges is set to be mentally evaluated before moving forward with his criminal case.

Christian Land Sellars, 21, was arrested on 10 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child and two counts of sexual assault.

An affidavit says that video files were provided showing multiple children ranging from toddler age to nine years old involved in inappropriate sexual behavior.

Police say that upon researching Sellars, a previous sexual assault case was discovered, with an initial report stating that he had inappropriately touched a four-year-old while changing his diaper. Sellars later admitted to touching the child.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that Sellars worked with children in daycares in Bentonville, Rogers and Centerton from at least 2021 to present date.

The motion for mental evaluation was filed by Sellars’ legal representative. A mental status hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10 in Benton County.