NWA nonprofit expanding to help tackle child abuse

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas nonprofit is expanding to better serve victims of child abuse and their families.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County has been open in Little Flock since 2000.

On Thursday (March 5), it broke ground on a new location in Gentry.

Executive director, Natalie Tibbs said west Benton County has been underserved for a long time.

“In our first year of providing services there in Little Flock, a child had to come from Siloam Springs and it was a 45-minute drive,” Tibbs said. “Sometimes they don’t have the caregivers that can provide that transportation.”

Tibbs said the new center will help work toward the nonprofit’s goal of eliminating child abuse.

“By providing the services, we’re not just reacting to the allegation of child abuse, we’re also proactive,” Tibbs said. “We’re out in communities. We’re helping build safe and resilient communities for our children to grow up in.”

Tibbs said the Gentry location should be running in six to eight months.