Officials confirm plane that made emergency landing in NW Arkansas was from Little Rock Air Force Base fleet

A military plane made an emergency landing at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) after both pilots reported a fire on board. | Courtesy: XNA

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Officials from the Little Rock Air Force Base confirmed Tuesday that the C-130J plane that made an emergency landing in northwest Arkansas Monday was from their fleet.

The plane made an emergency landing after both pilots reported a fire on board, and according to LRAFB officials, all crew members are safe and accounted for.

Officials said the plane, a C-130J Super Hercules, was assigned to the 314th Airlift Wing at Little Rock Air Force Base.

“We can confirm that a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 314th Airlift Wing at Little Rock Air Force Base had to make an emergency landing today at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport. We can confirm all crew members are safe and accounted for. The emergency landing is currently under investigation and no further details will be released at this time.”

According to a spokesperson for the Northwest Arkansas National Airport, the emergency call came in around 2:30 p.m. Monday while the plane was in the air.

Officials from the LRAFB said the emergency landing is under investigation and no further details will be released at this time.