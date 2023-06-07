LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Natural State is gearing up for the crowning of a new Miss Arkansas this Saturday.

Organizers along with the Old State House Museum are remembering past winners this week by displaying gowns worn by several who were crowned Miss Arkansas.

Old State House Museum Executive Director Daniel Cockrell spoke on the exhibit.

“It’s an amazing way to see the way fashion changes through time,” Cockrell said.

As contestants for the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Competition prepare for Saturday, organizers reached back into their vault of past queens with a special exhibit dedicated the iconic gowns that were worn when they were crowned.

“We’re standing in the 1885 House of Representatives, which is one of the largest rooms in the building and these gowns fit here very well and their very classy and so is this room,” Cockrell said.

Cockrell said he looks forward to the display each year, teaching visitors the stories behind those dresses.

“Sometimes, they really fall in love with one gown, and they want to know more about that person, or about that year or the fashion or style,” Cockrell said.

Cockrell added that current contestants visit the exhibit for inspiration.

“They slowly come in here, everybody from the little young ones up all the way up,” he said. “And they see these gowns and talk about the similarities with their own.”

Some history can’t be taught in a classroom, we learned that this year’s exhibit also holds the gown of the first African American Miss Arkansas Lencola Sullivan crowned in 1980.

The Crowning Gowns exhibit will be on display until June 10.

“If you come visit, you might get a chance to see one the previous winners here as well,” Cockrell said.