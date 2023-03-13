OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. – The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office activated a Silver Alert Monday concerning a woman missing since Sunday.

According to investigators, 75-year-old Marianna Lee Laney was last seen at a residence on Highway 79 South in Camden around 6 p.m.

She is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, around 130 pounds, with medium-length brown hair and green eyes.

Deputies say she may be traveling in a blue 2014 Honda CR-V with Arkansas License Plate 398WPW.

Anyone who may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department at 870-231-5300.