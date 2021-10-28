Over 12 tons of medications collected during Arkansas Drug Take Back Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 22nd semi-annual Arkansas Drug Take Back Day, on October 23, collected over 12 tons of medications in the state of Arkansas.

That number more than doubles what was collected in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi combined.

Since 2010, more than 233 tons of medications have been collected and destroyed in an environmentally safe method.

Prescription medications can become toxic waste and pose threats to people, pets and the environment.

The top 10 collection sites from the Arkansas Drug Take Back Day were:

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office – 3,707 pounds Harrison Police Department – 1,747 pounds Washington County Sheriff’s Office – 1,193 pounds Baxter County Sheriff’s Office – 895 pounds Benton Police Department – 843 pounds Jonesboro Police Department – 765 pounds Texarkana Police Department – 756 pounds Sherwood Police Department – 676 pounds North Little Rock Police Department – 611 pounds Garland County Sheriff’s Department and Springdale Police Department (tied) – 600 pounds

Anyone who needs to dispose of expired and unneeded medications in an environmentally safe method can take them to any of the 270 permanent drop box locations in Arkansas.

To find a location, visit www.artakeback.org, click on the Collection Sites tab and enter a zip code.