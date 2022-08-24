ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. – Transportation officials said drivers in eastern Arkansas could expect delays overnight as crews work to repair damage from a deadly fiery crash earlier this week.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced overnight closures for eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 at mile marker 246 near Widener.

The lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday and should reopen by 10 a.m. Thursday, ARDOT officials said.

The work will look to repair damage from the fiery tanker truck crash that led to one confirmed death and shut down eastbound traffic for almost 24 hours.











During the closure, all eastbound traffic will run through the inside lane in the area. After the outside lanes are repaired, traffic will be shifted there while inside lane repairs are completed.

Crews will be focusing their work on two main areas that experienced heavy fire damage from the crash. Lane closures will be marked using signage and orange barrels.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.