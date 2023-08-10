BATESVILLE, Ark. – Wind and water wreaked havoc in Independence County overnight. According to the National Weather Service, the community saw more than five inches of rain within 24 hours. At 9 a.m. Thursday, electric companies reported almost 29% of the county lost power, a total of 5,780 customers.

All outages are within the Entergy network. The company told Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh that full restoration of power is estimated by 10 p.m. Thursday. Residents are hopeful things will return to normal by then much like the water levels which have receded but not after leaving some scars.

Batesville police responded to 15 stalled cars as flooding made major roadways rivers. While a band of showers put residents to sleep, the world around them was getting blown away.

“I’m trapped,” June Armstrong said. “I can’t get out.”

Armstrong’s driveway on East Charles Street is blocked by a powerline. At 93, she’s waiting patiently for the tree down her street to be removed.

“There’s a power line over there and a transformer over there on the other side of my yard.It just took me a little while to realize how bad that it was,” Armstrong said.

Several trees fell mainly in neighborhoods inside west Batesville. The community college, soccer fields, and the Humane Society of Independence County north of Batesville were also damaged.

The shelter may have been the worst. A tree fell onto the roof poking holes into all the cat living areas. The dog kennels could not even be accessed Thursday morning due to brush.

“This is down on our kennels, and we have this row of trees that are collapsed on top of the kennels. The dogs we believe are safe,” the shelter said in a social media post asking for help.

Dogs and cats were released by the damage, but once volunteers assisted to clear the mess, all were accounted for and uninjured. Director Fay Brinkley said what the nonprofit shelter needs now is foster homes and donations while they work to repair a damaged roof, fence, and pet supplies.

“You worry about how long our rooms are going to be unusable,” Brinkley said. “How long are those fosters going to be able to keep the animals,”

Inside the city, Elumbaugh said every spot where a tree blocked a road without power lines involved has already been cleared. He added no one has been injured but some cars and property have been damaged.

“City crews have stepped up, our police department. And I have to say kudos to all our citizens because you can go just about anywhere and there are chainsaws,” Elumbaugh said. “There are individuals helping out.”

Even the mayor lost power along with 29% of Independence County overnight. Those who are waiting still are holding on to what they do have: patience.

“I’m just waiting,” Armstrong said. “Whenever it happens, it happens.”