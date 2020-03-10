Paragould Police searching for man accused of impersonating a cop

PARAGOULD, Ark.- This morning, Paragould Police are looking for a person who pretended to be an officer.

A woman says after she saw lights behind her and pulled over, she became suspicious.

The woman says she talked with the fake officer for a brief amount of time.

The suspect went back to his car and left when other vehicles began approaching.

“In a situation where public safety may be an issue, we obviously want as many folks to help us as possible because they’re out there,” says Capt. Brad Snyder with the Paragould Police Department. “They see more of what’s going on more than even we do sometimes.”

We’re told the suspected police impersonator is a white man around 5’10”, he’s driving a white Dodge Charger with blue lights in the grill and a single light on the dash.

Police say they are working with other agencies in the area to identify and arrest the man.