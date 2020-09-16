Part of Interstate 40 in Johnson County closed Wednesday morning after fiery crash

Video Courtesy: Elizabeth Ann Williams

JOHNSON COUNTY (River Valley Now)- A part of Interstate 40 is closed at the 74-mile marker, which is near Knoxville, Arkansas, Wednesday morning after an accident and vehicle fire.

The accident happened near the 71-mile marker, which is also near Knoxville, just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to our content partner River Valley Now, the accident involved multiple vehicles and at least three tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers was hauling a flammable substance, according to River Valley Now.

According to River Valley Now, there was also a rollover accident involving a tractor-trailer just before 2 a.m.

At this time, the conditions of the drivers and the estimated time the area will be reopened to traffic are not known.

To read the full story from River Valley Now and see a photo gallery of the accident, click here.

LATEST POSTS: