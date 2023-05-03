MARION COUNTY, Ark. – Issues at a water treatment plant have caused wastewater to be dumped into a lake in northern Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Health said partially treated wastewater from the Sugarloaf wastewater treatment plant was released into the East Sugarloaf Creek area of Bull Shoals Lake.

Department officials said that the issue does not affect a drinking water source.

ADH officials said that a fire broke out at the treatment plant, resulting in damage that caused the wastewater to be released. Repairs are being made to the plant.

Officials recommended avoiding primary contact with the water in the area of the lake beginning at Nelson Cove on the East Sugarloaf Creek arm of the lake and continuing downstream to the main channel of Bull Shoals Lake.