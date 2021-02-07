Phillips County drive-by shooting leaves one dead, another injured

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. in Phillips County along U.S. Highway 49.

The driver and passanger in the northbound vehicle, 33-year-old Jimmy Ross, of Lexa, and 29-year-old Ashanti Jones were both struck by gunfire as they were traveling near the Monroe County Line.

The gunfire came from another vehicle, yet the make and model of that vehicle is unknown.

Both Ross and Jones were transported to a Stuttgart hospital where Ross was pronounced dead. Jones was later transferred to a Little Rock hospital.

A 16-month-old infant traveling with the two was not injured.

Special Agents with Arkansas State Police are continuing that investigation.