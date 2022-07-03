EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Sunday, July 3, 2022, areas in El Dorado, Arkansas, experienced heavy rainfall that caused flooding and damage.
According to Your Weather Station’s Meteorologist Brianna Medina, in the very early hours of Sunday into Sunday afternoon a cluster of storms that were remnants of a tropical low that lifted northeast through the region Saturday passed through south Arkansas. These storms caused an excessive amount of rainfall ranging from 3 inches to nearly 9 inches which led Union and Ashley County to be under a Flood Watch Warning for most of the morning until 1:15 p.m.
The cluster of storms has cleared out, for the most part. However, flooding still remains in some parts of south Arkansas, along with damaged roads.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Iron Mountain Road in El Dorado is the only closed road. Below is a gallery of the aftermath of the rainfall.
A Facebook video showed some of the flooding in El Dorado.