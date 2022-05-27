POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies said a pilot has been hospitalized after a crop duster plane crash in Poinsett County.

Deputies with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call stating that a crop duster plane had gone down at about 7:35 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said the crash happened at the corner of Airport Road and Silver Maple Lane near Waldenburg.

Deputies said first responders arrived on the scene and the pilot was transported to a local hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified and will be investigating, according to deputies.