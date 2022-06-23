LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Pine Bluff woman has struck it big and is bringing home the largest ever Natural State Jackpot prize of $520,000.

According to a release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Kashema Marks of Pine Bluff purchased the winner $1 Quick Pick ticket for the June 18 drawing. Her winning numbers were 12, 21, 26, 29 and 34.

As a regular lottery player, Marks was excited to see how high the jackpot had gotten.

“I play the lottery daily, so I noticed the advertising about the jackpot hitting new records,” she said. “I bought around $45 worth of tickets that Saturday afternoon – half of them were Quick Picks, and I selected my own numbers for the rest.”

When Marks checked the lottery’s website to find the winning numbers after the Saturday night drawing, she said it felt like a dream come true.

“Earlier this year, I wrote on a piece of paper that I was going to win the lottery after learning about manifestation from a friend,” Marks stated. “When I realized I wasn’t dreaming, I started screaming and running down the street.”

Marks said she first told her mother and sister about the win and plans to help her family. She also wants to purchase a new car and house and save the rest of the money.

