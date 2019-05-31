Pinnacle Mountain State Park is closed due to flooding in the area

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - Pinnacle Mountain State Park is temporarily closed due to flooding near the park and other considerations due to rising water in the area.

This includes all facilities including trails, bathrooms, the visitor center, parking lots, overlooks, playgrounds, boat ramps, and fishing areas.

The park will continue to be patrolled by park staff. Several roads in the area are closed or impassable. Please check the Pinnacle Mountain State Park website for updates.



