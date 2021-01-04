Deputies responding to plane crash in Poinsett County

GRUBBS, Ark. – Emergency and rescue crews are on scene now in Poinsett County in response to a plane crash.

Sheriff Kevin Molder confirmed to KAIT-TV that the plane crash is located in the northwest corner of the county.

According to Conway Regional Airport, the flight was headed to Conway from Jonesboro.

Details are limited at this time.

