Deputies responding to plane crash in Poinsett County

by: Chris Counts

GRUBBS, Ark. – Emergency and rescue crews are on scene now in Poinsett County in response to a plane crash.

Sheriff Kevin Molder confirmed to KAIT-TV that the plane crash is located in the northwest corner of the county.

According to Conway Regional Airport, the flight was headed to Conway from Jonesboro.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX16 News for updates.

