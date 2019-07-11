Police bust illegal gambling operation in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) – Police report breaking up an illegal gambling operation in Springdale.

The Springdale Police Department (SPD) said on Thursday (July 11) they executed a search warrant on Kings Korner and Kings Xpress.

The SPD says the warrant was based on an extensive investigation, revealing that both locations had been operating illegal gambling houses.

This was a joint investigation between the Springdale Police Department and Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control agents.

The case remains under investigation.