Police: Jonesboro woman admits to stabbing husband during altercation

(Photo courtesy of Craighead County Sheriff’s Office)

JONESBORO, Ark. – Jonesboro police say they have a woman in custody after she admitted to stabbing her husband early Tuesday morning.

Beverly L Brown-Hayes, 49, was arrested just after 12 a.m. and is now facing charges of second-degree domestic battering.

According to an incident report, her husband told investigators that Brown-Hayes had stabbed him in the back but that it was based on a misunderstanding.

A small laceration was noted to be on the husband’s back in the right upper shoulder area according to the report.

