Possible explosive device disarmed at Lamar gas station

LAMAR, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fort Smith Bomb Squad disarmed a possible explosive device at a gas station in Lamar on Tuesday, according to police.

The Lamar Police Department was dispatched to DJ’s Gas and Grocery on Tuesday in response to a possible “homemade” explosive device outside the building.

An officer with the Lamar PD was the first to arrive on the scene and confirmed that there was “substantial concern” the device was active.

Customers and employees were removed from the area and a perimeter was set. The Fort Smith Bomb Squad then assessed the scene before using robotic equipment to obtain and disarm the device.

The contents of the possible explosive were taken in for further analysis by the bomb squad. The premises were reportedly checked for further threats, and it was deemed safe for the public to return to the area.

According to a Facebook post from DJ’S GAS & GROCERY, the “suspected IED ‘pipe bomb'” had been found in a church parking lot in Lamar and brought to the store by a concerned citizen.