WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lt. Rick Jensen with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says helicopter crews have located the possible site of a plane crash in southern Washington County.

According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, a report of an airplane losing altitude possibly crashed in south Washington County.

Jensen says the plane was leaving the Mississippi area and that the pilot was reportedly the only person on the plane.

According to Jensen, the plane was a white King Air 90 with gold stripping. The sheriff’s office received a call around 12:30 p.m. from someone saying they heard a plane sputter and crash.

Mercy Hospital, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the National Guard all have helicopters in the sky.

