LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group of Arkansans is continuing its fight with a revised constitutional amendment to put the issue of abortion access into the hands of voters.

For AR People filed its second version of the proposal Monday to Attorney General Tim Griffin. Griffin rejected the first proposal in late November, finding fault with the language and technical details of the ballot proposal, which backers said would make reproductive health decisions private up to the 18th week of pregnancy part of the state constitution.

The updated proposal is said to more clearly define the effort to provide access to abortions up to the 18-week mark of pregnancy. It would also allow for abortions in cases of rape, incest, to protect the mother’s life or physical health, or in cases of fatal fetal anomaly, which is defined as a medical condition diagnosed before birth that, in the physician’s good faith medical judgment, will lead to fetal or neonatal death for which life-saving medical intervention would be futile.

Arkansas currently has a near-total abortion ban, except to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency.

The popular name of the ballot proposal was also changed from Arkansas Reproductive Healthcare Amendment to Arkansas Abortion Amendment.

Content Manager Samuel Watson told FOX 16 News Tuesday he believes leaving the issue up to voters, rather than legislators, would allow their voices to be heard.

Watching other red states pass abortion measures following the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v Wade, Watson said he believes it shows no one should count Arkansas out of this shift.

“It’s encouraging,” he said. “There are lots of people on both sides of the political divide that know how important this healthcare is for women.”

Executive Director of Arkansas Right to Life, Rose Mimms, said if the amendment gets on the ballot, Arkansans would be faced with a life-or-death decision for unborn babies.

“We fight for life, and we continue to fight for life,” Mimms said. “Everybody deserves a birthday.”

During the interview, Mimms referenced a model showing the size of a baby around the 18-week mark, which would fall under the abortion access cutoff in the amendment.

“When we think about 18 weeks, I mean we’re talking about a child,” she said. “This is the model that’s 16-20 weeks, the baby is fully formed.”

Mimms said she also has concerns about changing the near-total abortion ban currently in place to allow for abortions in the cases of fatal fetal anomaly.

“The doctors, in their best judgment, could be wrong,” she said. “The test could be wrong. To end the life prematurely, that’s a double tragedy for those parents.”

As for the group working to get the measure on the ballot, Watson said they continue to seek advice from medical and legal experts, and that is reflected in the current proposal. While the road ahead for them will take a lot of time and effort, with or without approval by the attorney general this round, Watson said they will not let up.

“We’re in it for the long haul,” Watson said. “We’re nowhere near tired, nowhere near done with this.”