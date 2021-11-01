Prosection seeks possession of Josh Duggar’s computer

This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Attorneys for former reality TV star Duggar filed motions Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 seeking to dismiss child pornography charges against him. (Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Western District of Arkansas has filed paperwork looking to seize Josh Duggar’s computer involved in his child pornography case.

According to the bill of particulars, an HP Desktop All-In-One computer is being pursued by the prosecution to be subject to forfeiture.

The judge will rule whether or not the property will be able to be seized.

Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

A federal judge in October denied motions to suppress video evidence found on electronic devices that were seized.

Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count if convicted.

The jury trial is set for November 30 in Fayetteville.