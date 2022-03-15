PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies say they are searching for a missing North Dakota man who was last seen in Arkansas.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Jordan Ross Simeon was last seen on March 7 at Interstate 40 and White Oak Crossing. Deputies said he was in route to Louisiana from North Dakota.

Investigators believe Simeon was driving a green 2021 Kia Soul with a silver bumper, which was later found.

Simeon is described as a white man standing 5 feet 11 inches weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has been in contact with Simeon or has seen him lately is asked to contact Detective Braxton with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 501-340-6963.