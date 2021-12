LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Joe T. Robinson used a fast start to down Shiloh Christian 42-14 on Saturday night in the 4A state final, earning their third all-time title and second in three years.

In his 58th career start, Razorbacks offensive tackle commit E'Marion Harris heads to the Hill as a two-time state champ. Hear from head coach Todd Eskola and catch the Senators' reaction to winning it all as Nick Walters recaps the game.